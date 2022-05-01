Steve Dale continues to get more in-depth stories from those directly impacted by Russia invading Ukraine and speaks with Zoomies App Developer Juliat Stamat. She shares stories about life in Ukraine before the invasion, addresses some of the rumors surrounding the current conditions, and more.
