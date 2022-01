Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film ‘The Artist’ as she arrives for her Friars Club Roast in New York, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

Steve Dale speaks with Joanne Worley, President of Actors and Others for Animals, about Betty White’s commitment to the non-profit organization. Joanne explains the primary purpose of Actors and Others for Animals, recalls her time on the iconic show “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In”, and more.

To make a contribution in Honor of Betty White, visit www.bettywhitechallenge.com