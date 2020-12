Joan Van Ark attends the 2013 Benefit Gala Honoring FX Networks with the Paley Prize for Innovation and Excellence on Wednesday, October 16, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/Invision for FX Networks/AP Images)

Joan Van Ark, best known for her role as Valene Ewing on Knots Landing, talks with Steve about her role in the show, how Bette Davis coached her early in her career, some behind the scenes secrets, and more.