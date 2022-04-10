Steve Dale speaks with Jim Meskimen, star of Apple-TV’s upcoming comedy series Big Door Prize, about his role in the series and his over 200 film credits. Jim’s next upcoming roles also include Senator Gurney with Sean Penn and Julia Roberts in GASLIT, and he’s the NEW Col. Sanders in the Kentucky Fried Chicken TV commercials.
Jim Meskimen shares details about his role in the new Apple-TV series Big Door Prize
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)