Rochus Rueckel as Jesus and cast members perform during the rehearsal of the 42nd Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. After a two-year…
Rochus Rueckel as Jesus and cast members perform during the rehearsal of the 42nd Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. After a two-year delay due to the coronavirus, Germany’s famous Oberammergau Passion Play is opening soon. The play dates back to 1634, when Catholic residents of a small Bavarian village vowed to perform a play of the last days of Jesus Christ every 10 years, if only God would spare them of any further Black Death victims. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Rochus Rueckel as Jesus and cast members perform during the rehearsal of the 42nd Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. After a two-year…
Rochus Rueckel as Jesus and cast members perform during the rehearsal of the 42nd Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. After a two-year delay due to the coronavirus, Germany’s famous Oberammergau Passion Play is opening soon. The play dates back to 1634, when Catholic residents of a small Bavarian village vowed to perform a play of the last days of Jesus Christ every 10 years, if only God would spare them of any further Black Death victims. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Omar Lopez-Cepero joins Steve Dale to talk about the play Jesus Christ Superstar. Omar who plays the role Judas talks about the play, the relationships formed to make it feel as accurate as possible and other roles he will be in.
Steve Dale, certified animal behavior consultant, is host of two nationally syndicated radio shows–Steve Dale’s Pet World and The Pet Minute–as well as host of Steve Dale’s Pet World, WGN Radio, Chicago. (Click for more.)