Steve Dale speaks with actress and jazz singer Lucie Arnaz, daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz (stars of I Love Lucy). Lucie shares her opinion on the tribute performances at the Oscars and also talks about what it feels like to be back on the road performing. She also shares stories about her parents, talks about the lasting legacies of I Love Lucy, and more.

