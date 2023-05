If you’re looking for fun in the city, Choose Chicago has you covered! Jason Lesniewicz, Senior Director of Cultural Tourism with Choose Chicago, is in studio with Steve Dale for a detailed look at the countless cultural offerings Chicago has to offer. Whether you’re a local or from out of town, Choose Chicago has a full list of things to do for the foodie, show-goer or shopaholic in your life.

