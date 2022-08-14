Chicago mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green joins WGN Radio’s Steve Dale to discuss his upcoming campaign and what he plans to do if he becomes the youngest mayor in Chicago history, at the age of 27. He highlighs the police situation stating how he wants to stop the policing of minority communities while simultaneously stop overworking police as to prevent the continuation of police suicide. Later, he addresses goals regarding small businesses and mental health as well as what sets him apart as “an outsider.”

