Tom Appel, Publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive, joins Steve Dale to talk about what consumers and show attendees should expect at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. They also discuss big advancements in electric and autonomous vehicle technology.

Check out Tom Appel’s Car Stuff Podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts and go to to the Chicago Auto Show website for tickets. The show will run February 11th until the 22nd at McCormick Place.