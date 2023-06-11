Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson, left, stands with homeless advocate Aleta “Englewood Barbie”Clark and Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez at …
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson, left, stands with homeless advocate Aleta “Englewood Barbie”Clark and Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez at a homeless encampment under a major interstate freeway on the eve of the mayoral election Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Chicago. Johnson is endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union, a group that has tangled with Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, including during an 11-day teachers strike during her first year in office. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson, left, stands with homeless advocate Aleta “Englewood Barbie”Clark and Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez at …
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson, left, stands with homeless advocate Aleta “Englewood Barbie”Clark and Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez at a homeless encampment under a major interstate freeway on the eve of the mayoral election Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Chicago. Johnson is endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union, a group that has tangled with Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, including during an 11-day teachers strike during her first year in office. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Steve Dale, certified animal behavior consultant, is host of two nationally syndicated radio shows–Steve Dale’s Pet World and The Pet Minute–as well as host of Steve Dale’s Pet World, WGN Radio, Chicago. (Click for more.)