President of the Rainbow Animal Assisted Therapy, Carol Shuster, joins Steve Dale to discuss the organization’s support of the Highland Park families as they brought their working dogs to Highland Park High School to support those who had lost or had injured family members or were just at the parade. She discusses the emotional impact the dogs have had on not just the kids but the parents too as the dogs allowed them to open up to more positive emotions.

