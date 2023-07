Continuing his series of highlighting local restaurants, Steve Dale sits down with Luke Cholodecki who is the owner of The Dock at Montrose Beach and Millennium Hall. The two highlight some of the features of The Dock at Montrose Beach, and debunk misconceptions about Millennium Hall not being located in a safe area. Additionally, they talk about his award winning beer with Double Clutch Brewing Company.

