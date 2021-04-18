‘Happy Days’ star Anson Williams, ‘Potsie,’ on the 4D’s of driving

Steve Dale speaks with actor Anson Williams, best known for his role in Happy Days as Potsie, about the 4D’s of driving. Anson lists the 4D’s of driving: drunk, distracted, drowsy, drugged; and shares his experience with drowsy driving that propelled him to advocate more heavily for safe driving. In an effort to combat drowsiness while behind the wheel, Anson discovered biting into lemons can be one of the best solutions, and went on to create Alert Drops to save you from needing to keep lemon slices in your car.

