Greg Hipp encourages Chicagoans to start running

Executive Director of the Chicago Area Runners Association, Greg Hipp calls in to inform Steve of the state of the running season in Chicago. He goes on to explain that training is up and running and that actual races will be starting up soon. Greg also delves into the goals of the Chicago Area Runners Association, stating that they want to build a positive and supportive community for all to join. CARA will gladly take in people of any level of fitness with opportunities for people to start of as walkers and gradually increase the speed so they can be runners themselves. With running paths in less crowded areas of the city to areas downtown, CARA has opportunities for everyone regardless of where they live.

