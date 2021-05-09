Greg Hipp encourages Chicagoans to start running

Steve Dale's Other World
Posted: / Updated:

Runners jog along the shore of Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago, Friday, June 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Executive Director of the Chicago Area Runners Association, Greg Hipp calls in to inform Steve of the state of the running season in Chicago. He goes on to explain that training is up and running and that actual races will be starting up soon. Greg also delves into the goals of the Chicago Area Runners Association, stating that they want to build a positive and supportive community for all to join. CARA will gladly take in people of any level of fitness with opportunities for people to start of as walkers and gradually increase the speed so they can be runners themselves. With running paths in less crowded areas of the city to areas downtown, CARA has opportunities for everyone regardless of where they live.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Steve Dale Petcast

Steve Dale, certified animal behavior consultant, is host of two nationally syndicated radio shows–Steve Dale’s Pet World and The Pet Minute–as well as host of Steve Dale’s Pet World, WGN Radio, Chicago. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular