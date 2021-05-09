Grant Park Music Festival will now be hosting concerts at Millennium Park

Steve Dale's Other World
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – JULY 16: Chicago residents and tourists explore the Pritzker Pavilion designed by famed architect Frank Gehry in the newly opened Millennium park July 16, 2004 in Chicago Illinois. The park which covers just over 24 acres cost nearly $500 million to build. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Paul Winberg, the President and CEO of the Grant Park Music Festival, discusses the return of the summer concerts to Grant Park. Coincidentally, the concerts will now be moved to Millennium Park at the Pritzker Pavilion. Paul also addresses the precautions they are taking to ensure a safe environment within the COVID guidelines. When the concerts open, they will be starting off with a 25% capacity venue and gradually move up to 60-75% as guidelines loosen up. He mentions that the first concert since September of 2019 will be held on the eve of July 4th this year and reservations will open up on July 1st.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Steve Dale Petcast

Steve Dale, certified animal behavior consultant, is host of two nationally syndicated radio shows–Steve Dale’s Pet World and The Pet Minute–as well as host of Steve Dale’s Pet World, WGN Radio, Chicago. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular