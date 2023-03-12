Irish singer and songwriter Gilbert O’Sullivan joins Steve Dale to talk about his upcoming show here in Chicago with guitarist Bill Shanley. They talk about the meanings and inspiration behind some of his classic hits, some of his latest work and collaborations with some amazing artists. Gilbert and Bill will be at the Chicago City Winery on Friday, March 19th and tickets can be purchased here.
