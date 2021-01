Every New Year brings along new resolutions, and at the top of most lists seems to be fitness. Steve Dale is joined by Fitness coach Michael Moody, owner of Michael Moody Fitness, as he shares tips on getting fit for the New Year. Michael touches on the additional challenges this year provides with gyms following proper social distancing measures; lists a number of actions you can take to increase your daily movement, and more.

