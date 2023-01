Kate Andersen Brower joins Steve Dale to explore the life and legacy of Elizabeth Taylor, one of the most iconic actresses of classic Hollywood. They discuss much of her history in the industry and many of her various husbands throughout the years, much of which is covered in her new book, Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit and Glamour of an Icon. Listen to the interview below and you can get your own copy of the book here.

