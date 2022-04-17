Steve Dale speaks with internationally renowned ballroom dance champion and former Dancing with the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy about his experience in Ukraine as the Russian invasion began. Maksim shares details about his long journey to safety, the guilt he initially felt after escaping, and more. Maksim has since created his own charitable organization, Barnova 27, to aide with efforts to supply Ukraine with essential goods.

To learn more about Baranova 27 and how you can get involved, visit www.baranova27.org