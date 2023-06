Justin Torres, Manager of Petterino’s Restaurant, joins Steve to talk about the eatery located just off of Michigan Avenue in Chicago’s Theater District. They discuss the theater scene and what Petterino’s can do to enhance your experience. Additionally, Justin highlights some of the featured menu items. Justin rounds off the segment by talking about his personal life and how he has been able to build connections within the community.

