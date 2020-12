Pedestrians, some wearing a face mask or covering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, walks past a sign alerting people that “COVID-19 cases are very high in London – Stay at Home”, in central London on December 23, 2020. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Steve Dale spoke with physiologist and bio mechanic Mike Brampton about the new strain of the coronavirus as one of his sons is believed to have tested positive in London with the modified strain. Mike details the symptoms his son endured; touches on the current state of things in the UK as this new strain evolves and spreads; and more.