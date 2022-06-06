President of American Sale Bob Jones III joined Steve Dale to discuss the recent shortage of chlorine and how it affects people with pools. With the prices of chlorine rising, Bob provides alternatives to chlorine so as to keep your pool clean without spending too much.
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
