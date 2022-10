Lincoln Park Zoo plans to alter the look of its East Gate with a $9 million new visitor center. (Lincoln Park Zoo / via DNAinfo)

Steve Dale is joined by Former Curator of Mammals at Lincoln Park Zoo, Mark Rosenthal, about the Zoo and Aquarium Video Archive. Mark discusses what influenced him to start this and why it is so important to conduct interviews with pioneers of the zoo and aquarium industry.

To learn more and/or to watch archived content, visit www.zooaquariumvideoarchive.org