Apples, a melon and a squash sit in the late afternoon light Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, on a counter in Phyllis Marder’s kitchen in Evanston, Ill. At first, Marder, 66, didn’t tell anyone about going to food pantries. Then she had a change of heart. “Keeping a secret makes things get worse,” she says ’”… and makes me feel worse about myself, and so I decided that it was more important to talk about it.” (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chef Sarah Stegner, Co-Owner of Prairie Grass Cafe and Co-Founder of Chicago Chefs Cook, joins Steve Dale to talk about the Evanston Community Fridges program that aims to provide food to those who are in need this holiday season.
Steve Dale, certified animal behavior consultant, is host of two nationally syndicated radio shows–Steve Dale’s Pet World and The Pet Minute–as well as host of Steve Dale’s Pet World, WGN Radio, Chicago. (Click for more.)