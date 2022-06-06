Gymnast Elena Gatilova joined Steve Dale to promote the Teatro ZinZanni, a combination dinner, circus, and cabaret occurring at the Cambrio Hotel. She delved into her own personal experiences starting from being a just gymnast, to joining Cirque du Soleil, to working with Cher, all the way to having a starring role in the Teatro ZinZanni.
Elena Gatilova: From Cirque du Soleil to the Teatro ZinZanni
by: Andrew Harris
Teatro ZinZanni presents Love, Chaos & Dinner (Photo credit: Brian Noonan / WGN Radio Chicago)
