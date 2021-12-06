Eddie Vedder is coming to the Auditorium Theatre

CEO of the Auditorium Theatre, Rich Regan, speaks with Steve Dale on how the theater is operating during the pandemic. He highlights the theater’s need for proof of vaccination upon entry, as well as the virtual tour options they offer. He goes on to mention the people and events coming to the Auditorium Theatre including soprano Sarah Brightman, a cappella group Straight No Chaser, and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder.
