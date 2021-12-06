Eddie Vedder is coming to the Auditorium Theatre

Steve Dale's Other World
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs during the 2021 Ohana Festival on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

CEO of the Auditorium Theatre, Rich Regan, speaks with Steve Dale on how the theater is operating during the pandemic. He highlights the theater’s need for proof of vaccination upon entry, as well as the virtual tour options they offer. He goes on to mention the people and events coming to the Auditorium Theatre including soprano Sarah Brightman, a cappella group Straight No Chaser, and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder.

Steve Dale Petcast

Steve Dale, certified animal behavior consultant, is host of two nationally syndicated radio shows–Steve Dale’s Pet World and The Pet Minute–as well as host of Steve Dale’s Pet World, WGN Radio, Chicago. (Click for more.)

