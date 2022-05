Steve Dale speaks with Ralph Rolle, former drummer for Chic, about his transition from music to Soul Snacks. Ralph talks about his experiences with playing for Aretha Franklin, Queen Latifah, Dionne Warwick, and dozens of others; his love for touring as he’s preparing to go back on the road; and more.

Ralph now has added baker to his resume as he’s created Soul Snacks, as a way to pay homage to his childhood and upbringing.