Steve Dale speaks with Dr. Richard Novak, Head of the Moderna Vaccine study, about the realities we face when it comes to Covid-19 as he believes these variants will continue to repopulate in stronger and more complex ways so that we’re forced to play “catch-up” when forming vaccines. Dr. Novak also touches on the overall importance of vaccines, doing what we can to stay safe and try to slow the spread, and more.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction