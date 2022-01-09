Dr. Niels Pedersen’s studies of coronavirus in cats is helping to cure COVID-19 for humans

Steve Dale speaks with Dr. Niels Pedersen, Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of California Davis, about his decades of studies on coronavirus and similar illnesses in animals. Dr. Niels Pedersen explains what a coronavirus is and shares the history of the drug Remdesivir in curing cats of viruses. The drug was tested in previous years to cure cats of coronavirus and in turn, began to be tested to cure COVID-19.
