Dr. Anthony Fauci: ‘Hopefully by the fall of 2021 we can start approaching some degree of normality’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, testifies before the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing looking into the effectiveness of vaccines in the wake of a measles outbreak and the exceptionally severe flu season, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, February 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)

Steve Dale spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, about the on-going issue of large numbers of people that don’t believe in coronavirus nor the severity of where things currently stand. Dr. Fauci also addresses the misconceptions surrounding Biden’s proposed plan to ensure everyone properly receives their first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines; expresses his efforts in pushing for inexpensive tests that can be available for purchase at local pharmacies; and so much more.

