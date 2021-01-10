Steve Dale spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, about the on-going issue of large numbers of people that don’t believe in coronavirus nor the severity of where things currently stand. Dr. Fauci also addresses the misconceptions surrounding Biden’s proposed plan to ensure everyone properly receives their first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines; expresses his efforts in pushing for inexpensive tests that can be available for purchase at local pharmacies; and so much more.
Dr. Anthony Fauci: ‘Hopefully by the fall of 2021 we can start approaching some degree of normality’
Posted: / Updated:
Business News
Political News
Technology News
Science News
Entertainment News
Odd News
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Coronavirus by State
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.