Steve Dale is joined by Dave Wooley, the writer, producer and one of the directors of the upcoming documentary feature film Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over premiering on CNN. The film tells the story of her incredible legacy and her achievements reaching far beyond her musical endeavors. You can catch the film as it streams live on January 1st at 9pm across the entire CNN platform and On Demand the next day.

