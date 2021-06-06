Detained journalist Danny Fenster’s family continues to push for answers on his whereabouts

Bryan (left) and Danny (right)
Image courtesy of Bryan Fenster

Steve Dale speaks with Bryan Fenster, brother of journalist Danny Fenster, who is currently detained in Myanmar. Danny was detained by security forces on May 24th when making his way back home to Detroit after his on-going work to cover stories about people affected by the Myanmar government’s mistreatment.

Bryan explains to Steve that it’s been two weeks since Danny’s detention and the family has yet to know where Danny is or how he is doing. Bryan provides the backstory as to what led Danny to Myanmar, expresses his frustrations with the Myanmar government as they’re not willing to work with the U.S. Embassy to release him; and shares his optimism for a breakthrough this week.

To learn more and to sign the petition to bring Danny home, visit: www.bringdannyhome.com

