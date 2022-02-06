Daytime Chicago joins forces with Steve Dale

Tonya Francisco and Amy Rutledge, hosts of the new hour-long lifestyle show “Daytime Chicago”, which airs weekdays at 10am on WGN TV. (WGN TV)

Daytime Chicago co-anchors Tonya Francisco and Amy Rutledge joined Steve Dale to talk about the ins and outs of their show broadcast from the legendary WGN-TV Bradley Place Studio 1. The show highlights aspects of their lives, families, and relationships, while simultaneously exploring the new events happening in Chicago. They answered questions about Valentine’s Day, including their lack of holiday plans, discussed Amy’s time spent in Shanghai, and more!

