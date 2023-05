Former Alderman Helen Shiller who represented uptown for nearly a quarter of a century fighting the people’s battle on housing, human rights and so much more joins Steve Dale on Steve Dale’s Other World to share what makes Mayor Elect Brandon Johnson a good fit for Chicago.

Helen’s book, “Daring to Struggle, Daring to Win: Five Decades of Resistance in Chicago’s Uptown Community,” is available now and offers a rich history of an important time in Chicago history.