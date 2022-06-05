After having Bryan Fenster on the show several times to discuss his brother’s former imprisonment in Myanmar, Steve Dale finally had journalist, Danny Fenster join him, seven months after his release from prison. He discussed everything, from the military coup that occurred in Myanmar, getting detained while at the airport and the reason behind it, to the prison conditions and the constant revisions he was forced to make in his letters back home. Later, Danny addressed the process that former UN ambassador, Bill Richardson, went through in order to get him freed and his life after returning.

The previous interview with Danny’s brother, Bryan can be heard HERE