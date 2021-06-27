Dan Russell on the State of City Cruises

Chief Operating Officer of City Cruises, Dan Russell talks to Steve Dale about the state of boating now that Chicago has completely reopened. Russell explains that there is a strong demand for boating whether it be the Odyssey, the SeaDog, or the Architecture Tour. However, much like other businesses in the hospitality industry, City Cruises is in need of workers in order to give customers a great experience. Despite, the lack of workers, City Cruises is still experiencing a boom in business as the River Walk is quite possibly busier than it was before. In the excitement, Russell hints that the city might be planning a surprise for the 4th although he says its more of a hope than a hint.
