Veterinarian behaviorist and Author of “Coding Your Dog”, Dr. Kelly Ballantyne, spoke with Steve Dale about helping to ease your pet’s discomfort during the 4th of July. They highlighted pet supplements for anxiety and ways to drown out the loud noise of fireworks as possible means to help calm your pet during the holiday.
Create a calm environment for your pet on 4th of July
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
