Steve Dale is joined by stand-up comedian Paul Farahvar about the transition from working as a full-time paralegal to being a comedian. Paul shares how crucial Bob Saget was, as he was the person who really encouraged him to get on stage and do stand-up.
Comedian Paul Farahvar on the importance of ‘reading the room’
Posted:
Updated:
Stand-up comedian Paul Farahvar and Steve Dale
