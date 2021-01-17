Steve Dale speaks with Paul Vallas, former Mayoral candidate and former CPS Superintendent about the Coalition for Equitable Vaccinations. Paul explains what exactly this coalition is and their primary objectives; provides details about their goal to safely get kids back in school at a faster rate; highlights the crucial role schools can play in being grounds for testing and vaccine distribution centers; and more.
Coalition for Equitable Vaccinations aims to make the vaccine easily available for disadvantaged communities
