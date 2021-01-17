Coalition for Equitable Vaccinations aims to make the vaccine easily available for disadvantaged communities

Steve Dale's Other World
Posted: / Updated:

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

Steve Dale speaks with Paul Vallas, former Mayoral candidate and former CPS Superintendent about the Coalition for Equitable Vaccinations. Paul explains what exactly this coalition is and their primary objectives; provides details about their goal to safely get kids back in school at a faster rate; highlights the crucial role schools can play in being grounds for testing and vaccine distribution centers; and more.

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

