Author, publisher, and CEO of Beall Research, Anne Beall, sat down with Steve Dale to debunk the Disney fairytales and folklore. Anne addressed every Disney princess being victimized and needing rescuing while men are portrayed as brave and heroic. “Women’s roles are based on looks and men are based on traits like strength,” Anne quoted.
Cinderella Did Not Live a Happily Ever After”
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
