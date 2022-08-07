WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Please enter a search term.
(Choose Chicago / YouTube)
by: CaSera (Cash) Heining
Posted: Aug 7, 2022 / 02:44 PM CDT
Updated: Aug 7, 2022 / 02:53 PM CDT
Steve Dale spoke with Lynn Osmond, CEO of Choose Chicago, about various events happening throughout the Chicagoland area this month.
For updates on festivals and events in Chicago, visit www.choosechicago.com
Submit
Δ
Celebrating 100 Years of WGN RadioWatch the TV Special | WGN Radio History Timeline | Archives | "Chicago’s Very Own" Golden Lager | WGN Radio’s 100th Anniversary Celebration Voicemail presented by MegaPros
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Steve Dale