WGN Radio’s Steve Dale is joined by the President and CEO of Chicago’s First Lady Cruises, Holly Agra. Chicago’s First Lady Cruises is the official cruise line of the Chicago Architecture Foundation and are now in their 20th season together. Listen in while Holly discusses the history of Chicago’s First Lady Cruises architecture cruises and what makes them stand out to the many cruise tours offered in Chicago. Steve and Holly also talk about the K-9 cruise being offered after the 4th of July starting on July 10th.

Their cruises are offered April 13-November 17th of this year departing from our Riverside Gardens dock at the South East corner of the Michigan Avenue Bridge on Chicago’s Riverwall. To learn more about Chicago’s First Lady Cruises go to cruisechicago.com.