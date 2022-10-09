WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Please enter a search term.
Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s photos by Michael Piff/WGN Radio
by: Connor McKnight
Posted: Oct 9, 2022 / 05:02 PM CDT
Updated: Oct 9, 2022 / 05:02 PM CDT
Steve Dale talks with Marc Malnati, Chicago’s Pizza King, who has partnered with Portillo’s. Life can’t get any better than that – imagine, an Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza!
Submit
Δ
Celebrating 100 Years of WGN RadioWatch the TV Special | WGN Radio History Timeline | Archives | "Chicago’s Very Own" Golden Lager | WGN Radio’s 100th Anniversary Celebration Voicemail presented by MegaPros
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Steve Dale