Steve Dale is joined in studio by not one, but three alderpersons of several Chicago wards. Rep. Lemont Robinson (4th), Timmy Knudsen (48th), and Angela Clay (46th) join Steve for a conversation covering homelessness, gun violence, helping the youth and what they plan to do to start making a difference in Chicago. They are all set to be sworn in on May 15th along with Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction