Steve Dale is joined in studio by not one, but three alderpersons of several Chicago wards. Rep. Lemont Robinson (4th), Timmy Knudsen (48th), and Angela Clay (46th) join Steve for a conversation covering homelessness, gun violence, helping the youth and what they plan to do to start making a difference in Chicago. They are all set to be sworn in on May 15th along with Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson.
[left to right] Ald. Timmy Knudsen, Steve Dale, Ald. Angela Clay, and Rep. Lemont Robinson in studio
(WGN Radio – Julian Saldierna)