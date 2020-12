Steve Dale speaks with Dr. Richard Novak, Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UI Health and Principal Investigator for Moderna Vaccine, about the importance of the Moderna Vaccine trial and the results they've been seeing thus far. Dr. Novak explains the difference of this vaccine compared to others, how this vaccine works when introduced to the body, and more.

Steve Dale is one of the participants of the trial and expresses he's been feeling great with no negative side-effects.