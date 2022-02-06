Executive Director of the League of Chicago Theatres Deb Clapp joined Steve Dale to shared details about Chicago Theatre Week occurring in the Chicagoland area from February 17th to the 27th. The event provides Chicagoans “an opportunity to experience something new” by going out and seeing a show. Some of the performances include “Gem of the Ocean,” “The Play That Goes Wrong,” and “Come From Away.”
Celebrating the performing arts during Chicago Theatre Week
