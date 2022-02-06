Celebrating the performing arts during Chicago Theatre Week

Steve Dale's Other World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This March 6, 1982, file photo, shows the home of the famed improvisational troupe, Second City, in Chicago’s Old Town section. Chicago’s Second City comedy theater is up for sale. The sale, announced Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, is the second in the company’s 60-year history. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell, File)

Executive Director of the League of Chicago Theatres Deb Clapp joined Steve Dale to shared details about Chicago Theatre Week occurring in the Chicagoland area from February 17th to the 27th. The event provides Chicagoans “an opportunity to experience something new” by going out and seeing a show. Some of the performances include “Gem of the Ocean,” “The Play That Goes Wrong,” and “Come From Away.”

To see what performances are happening during Chicago Theatre Week, click here

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Steve Dale Petcast

Steve Dale, certified animal behavior consultant, is host of two nationally syndicated radio shows–Steve Dale’s Pet World and The Pet Minute–as well as host of Steve Dale’s Pet World, WGN Radio, Chicago. (Click for more.)

Popular