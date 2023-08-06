August 6th would have been Lucille Ball’s 112th birthday. To celebrate, her secretary Wanda Clark is back with Steve Dale to talk about the longevity of I Love Lucy and why the program is still so relevant today. Wanda also discusses what it is like to be Lucille Ball’s secretary, and how she got the job. Additionally, she shares many interesting stories from the show and answers questions from WGN Radio listeners.

