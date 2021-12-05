Carol Southard talks about cigarette addiction in Illinois

Cigarette butts and residue fill a smoking receptacle outside a federal building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Tobacco Treatment Specialist at the Swedish Covenant Hospital, Carol Southard, speaks with Steve Dale about the relationship between smoking cigarettes and COVID-19 as well as the moral importance of prevention, education, and treatment of cigarette addiction. She addresses the possible motivations one might have to quit smoking and highlights the Smoking Cessation classes at the Swedish Covenant Hospital.

