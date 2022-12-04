Steve Dale is joined by Carisa Hendrix, appearing in A Magical Cirque Christmas. Steve discovers the magic behind the woman, which will surely lead to a Christmas spectacle. Catch A Magical Cirque Christmas at the CIBC Theatre at 18 West Monroe Street from December 6-11. Buy your tickets here.
Carisa Hendrix brings some holiday spirit to the CIBC Theatre
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)