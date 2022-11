Frank Ferrante is the star of Cabaret ZaZou’s Luminaire show as well as an upcoming show starring him as the one and only Groucho Marx! He also talks about how he met Groucho and eventually became very close with the family. Hold onto your eyebrows! Frank Ferrante’s Groucho is for one night only on November 22. Both shows will be held at the Cambria Hotel at 32 W. Randolph. Get your tickets here.

